Sheikh Hamad Award For Translation Receives Entries From 38 Countries

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Doha - Asdaf News:\r

\r

The Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding's Board of Trustees has announced that the Award's Steering Committee has finished the initial screening of nominations that were submitted for the award's ninth season in 2023 with entries from people and translation organizations in 38 different nations.\r

\r

Following English, the ninth edition of the award has chosen Spanish as its primary language. Sub-languages include Somali, Sindhi, and Bulgarian. In order to promote ongoing cultural interchange between these countries and Arab communities, this seeks to incentivize translation efforts to and from Arabic in those countries.\r

The award's spokesperson Hanan Al Fayyad said that several countries were nominated for Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, with Egypt ranking first among Arab countries 58 nominations, followed by Saudi Arabia with 29 nominations, and Qatar with 13 nominations. Among non-Arab countries, Spain topped the list with 29 nominations, followed by Pakistan with 12 nominations, and the United Kingdom with 10 nominations, she added.\r

The nominated works include various fields of human sciences, such as literature, Islamic studies, philosophy, social sciences, political sciences and history.\r

\r

The announcement of the winners in the various categories of the award is scheduled to take place during an official ceremony on Dec.12 in Doha.

MENAFN14112023007116015312ID1107421979