Kyrgyzstan To Host National Forum On Light Industry


11/14/2023 8:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 14. The national forum, dedicated to the development of the garment and textile industry, is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on November 28, Trend reports.

The forum will consist of two main segments. Firstly, it will cover the topic of business and government interaction in the light industry sector. This segment will engage speakers in discussing mechanisms for business-government collaboration aimed at supporting and advancing the textile and garment industry.

The second segment will revolve around fashion and textiles. It aims to explore strategies for exporting Kyrgyzstan's textile products to global markets. Experts and specialists from various countries, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and China, will share their experiences and assess the potential for international cooperation in this field.

The event will also feature experts from companies such as Ozon, Alibaba, WildBerries, and others. The forum is jointly organized with KFTA and is supported by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Kyrgyzstan Fashion and Textile Association is a non-commercial public organization that unites representatives from the light industry and fashion sector in Kyrgyzstan, boasting over 200 regular members.

