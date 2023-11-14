Kyrgyzstan To Host National Forum On Light Industry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 14. The national
forum, dedicated to the development of the garment and textile
industry, is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on
November 28, Trend reports.
The forum will consist of two main segments. Firstly, it will
cover the topic of business and government interaction in the light
industry sector. This segment will engage speakers in discussing
mechanisms for business-government collaboration aimed at
supporting and advancing the textile and garment industry.
The second segment will revolve around fashion and textiles. It
aims to explore strategies for exporting Kyrgyzstan's textile
products to global markets. Experts and specialists from various
countries, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and China,
will share their experiences and assess the potential for
international cooperation in this field.
The event will also feature experts from companies such as Ozon,
Alibaba, WildBerries, and others. The forum is jointly organized
with KFTA and is supported by the Cabinet of Ministers.
The Kyrgyzstan Fashion and Textile Association is a
non-commercial public organization that unites representatives from
the light industry and fashion sector in Kyrgyzstan, boasting over
200 regular members.
MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107421727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.