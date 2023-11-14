Cuba’S Aging Population Challenge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cuba has faced a major demographic challenge in the last decade because birth rates have decreased yearly while the elderly population has increased.



The National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) reports that aging is Cuba's biggest demographic issue.



This trend affects the economy, healthcare, and public services. Ernesto Chavéz Negrin, a researcher, states,“Cuba has the highest aging rate in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Currently, one in four people is over 60. By 2035, this is expected to rise to one in three.”



Chavéz Negrin has closely followed Cuba's aging population. He wrote his first article on this in 1985.



At that time, few paid attention to this issue. He noticed that since 1978, births had fallen below the level needed for population replacement.



This means there were fewer births than the number of people capable of reproduction. If this trend continues, Cuba's population will age and then decrease.







When Chavéz Negrin published his article, the Baby Boom era was ending. After the Revolution, Cuba saw a surge in births, resulting in many young people in the 1980s.



This trend was global, but in Cuba, it was also influenced by the hopes sparked by the Revolution. This led many to have children.



At that time, researchers overlooked the declining birth rate. They assumed population aging was far off.

Life Expectancy

Meanwhile, life expectancy increased a great success. However, the older generation was not being replaced adequately.



The reasons for demographic changes are complex, according to Negrin. Each generation's life project expectations are shaped by cultural and economic shifts.



Over the past 50 years, the Cuban family has undergone significant changes. Negrin's own family history reflects this shift.



His grandparents wanted a large family, despite economic hardships. Now, his grandson has much fewer relatives, showing a drastic reduction over two generations.



With the Revolution's triumph, many previously marginalized people began engaging in education and work, changing society.



More young people spent years in education and career development. Since the Revolution's start, women's sexual and reproductive rights have advanced.



Cuba was the first country in the region to legalize voluntary abortion in 1965. These rights enabled women to join the workforce and spend time on activities beyond family care.



However, the sudden economic downturn during the "Special Period" in the 1990s, following the Soviet Union's collapse, deeply affected Cuba.



The Special Period crisis dismantled the welfare state and isolated Cuba commercially and financially.

US Economic Blockade

The US economic blockade, which has long impacted the Cuban economy, made the island vulnerable.



The challenging economy, intensified by the blockade, led people to think more about family planning.



Families often face a choice between caring for older relatives or having children. Housing issues also make it hard for young couples to find their own place.



The aging population poses various challenges, especially in economic development. The state invests more in elderly care through social security, slowing the development of the economically active population.



The young Cuban population is generally well-educated and aspires to higher education and training.



However, not all professions are technical; some require physical strength. Developed countries often address such issues by admitting labor migrants.



Cuban authorities have experimented with strategies to mitigate the effects of the aging population for years.



These include measures for caring for older people and children. One initiative is the Casas de Abuelos (Grandparents' Houses), day centers for older adults to eat, have medical check-ups, engage in recreational activities, or meet peers.



Despite Cuba's challenges, such state and community initiatives have grown. Throughout Havana, far from tourist attractions, the aging population is evident.



In addition to daily life difficulties and worsening economic conditions, networks of solidarity form to address everyday problems.

