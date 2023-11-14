UDEI Joins Forces With BCDA And Marubeni To Pioneer Low-Carbon District Cooling

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United District Energy International (UDEI) the international arm of Qatar District Cooling Company 'Qatar Cool' is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Marubeni Corporation, global industry leaders. Together, we are embarking on a journey

to revolutionise energy consumption in New Clark City, located in Capas, Tarlac, by exploring innovative low-carbon district cooling technologies.

This strategic alliance was solidified during BCDA's Tokyo business mission in September, where UDEI, based in Qatar, and Marubeni, a Japan-based corporation, joined forces with BCDA to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The study will evaluate the potential of district cooling technology to enhance the sustainability of New Clark City, particularly during the dry season when soaring temperatures in Central Luzon led to high energy consumption.

“We at UDEI are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in our partnership with BCDA and Marubeni for the exploration of low-carbon district cooling technologies in New Clark City, Philippines. This marks a significant milestone in our journey. Together with our esteemed partners, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only redefine industries but also empower individuals and businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” said UDEI Director Yasser Al Jaidah.

“We envision a future where our technology, in collaboration with BCDA and Marubeni, continues to pave the way for positive change, transforming challenges into opportunities and inspiring progress for generations to come. Furthermore, we proudly stand as staunch supporters of the global effort to combat climate change, recognising the urgent need for sustainable solutions that safeguard our planet for future generations. Our commitment to BCDA's New Clark City underscores our dedication to fostering lasting relationships and making a meaningful impact on the community and economy,” Al Jaidah added.

Under the terms of this one-year MOU, BCDA, Marubeni, and UDEI are committed to engaging in extensive discussions, sharing valuable knowledge, and exploring potential areas of collaboration. This partnership will culminate in the preparation of conceptual and technical reports.

“To help reduce energy consumption and make use of greener energy sources, BCDA has tapped the expertise of UDEI, a regional leader in low-carbon district cooling technologies, and Marubeni, our reliable Japanese partner in power distribution in New Clark City, to explore low-carbon cooling solutions in our development. A district cooling system in this sustainable metropolis will enable us to provide the most environmentally friendly and cost-efficient solution to future residents and locators,” said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang.

Implementation of a district cooling system in New Clark City holds the promise of substantial benefits.

Future residents and businesses can anticipate a remarkable reduction of up to 50 percent in electricity consumption, as well as a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions and pollution.

Additionally, air quality and temperature control will be significantly improved, and available space will be used more efficiently.

“Marubeni formulated its long-term vision for climate change in March 2021 and has positioned a green strategy as one of its basic policies for enhancing corporate value in its mid-term management strategy GC2024. Marubeni envisions the incorporation of district cooling technologies to make New Clark City the best sustainable, smart, and green city in Southeast Asia. Through this project, we look forward to strengthening our partnership with UDEI, known for its extensive experience.

Marubeni is fully committed to providing maximum support to help BCDA make its vision for New Clark City a reality,” said Tai Miura, deputy general manager of Overseas Power Department of Marubeni.

Beyond the New Clark City project, UDEI's strategic expansion into Saudi Arabia through its joint venture company Diarona District Energy Limited, in collaboration with Marubeni Corporation and Ajlan Holding, has showcased remarkable progress in less than a year.

With several promising projects on the horizon, UDEI is well-positioned to continue driving innovation and sustainable solutions in the energy sector, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and future success.

This commitment to excellence ensures a bright and successful future for the company.