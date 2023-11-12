Japan stresses importance of two-state solution in Middle East

(MENAFN) On Friday, Japan emphasized the critical importance of implementing a two-state solution in the Middle East and supporting the economic independence of Palestine.



Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, speaking in Tokyo after presiding over the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip.



Kamikawa, while strongly condemning terrorist attacks by organizations, including Hamas, reiterated Japan's call for the release of hostages and the safeguarding of civilians. She emphasized Japan's stance of urging all involved parties to act in accordance with international law and consistently advocated for the de-escalation of the situation.



Recognizing the intricate interplay of religion, ethnic origin, and history in the Middle East, Kamikawa acknowledged the complexity of the situation and highlighted the challenging nature of finding a solution to the problem.



"However, I believe that Japan, free from historical constraints, can play a role. I believe that the implementation of a two-state solution and support for the economic independence of Palestine are also extremely important. Supporting the future of a two-state solution is a responsibility for Japan, which maintains good relations with both Israel and Palestine,” she stated.

