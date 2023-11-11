Rebuild Ukraine Business Conference To Be Held In Canada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 21-22, a business conference dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine will be held in Toronto, Canada.

The Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce announced this on its website , Ukrinform reports.

“The Rebuild Ukraine Business Conference will showcase investment projects aimed at rebuilding and modernizing Ukraine in the agriculture, construction/infrastructure, energy and healthcare sectors,” the report says.

It is noted that the conference will highlight the tools and instruments offered by EDC, EBRD and IFC to support Canadian companies interested in investing in Ukraine, as well as success stories of Canadian businesses operating in Ukraine.

The second day of the conference will showcase Ukrainian digital government tool DIIA, as well Ukrainian companies and organizations that operate in IT, Fintech and Military Tech and contribute to Ukraine's tech resistance during war.

The event is organized by Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Business Council of Canada (BCC), Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, Embassy of Canada in Ukraine and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade in Ukraine.

As reported, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland attended a similar event last year.