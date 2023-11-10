Shifa Hospital Director Warns Of Crisis: Displaced Lacking Essentials, Hospital At Risk

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

In an urgent statement, the Director of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza expressed grave concerns about the dire conditions within the hospital. Displaced individuals seeking shelter within the hospital are reportedly devoid of basic necessities such as food and water, escalating worries of a potential bombing by the occupying forces that could lead to the hospital's destruction.

The Director emphasized the responsibility of the global community towards the patients and wounded at Shifa Hospital, stating the lack of essential provisions, including water and fuel, adding that the medical teams are feeling disheartened as they struggle to provide adequate treatment to the injured.

The dire situation was illustrated vividly as the Director highlighted the daily loss of cancer patients and dehydrated children. The wounded arriving at the hospital exhibit severe injuries, with severed limbs and deep, gaping wounds.

These distressing circumstances serve as a pressing call for immediate assistance and support from the international community to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.