Amir, Egyptian President Discuss Developments In Palestine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his the President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi held an official session of talks at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo Friday.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields.

His Highness the Amir and the Egyptian President also discussed a number of current regional and international issues, and exchanged views on them, most notably developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and joint efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, reduce the escalation, and introduce urgent humanitarian aid, to ensure the safety of civilians and contribute to reducing tensions in the region.

In this regard, the two sides affirmed their firm and continuous support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, especially their right to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, and their condemnation of all violations committed against the Palestinian people, their land, and their sanctities that undermine reaching a just solution for the issue.

The session was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials, members of the official delegation.

On the Egyptian side, it was attended by the Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Major General Abbas Kamel, the Chief of the Office of the Republic's President Major General Ahmed Ali, the Minister of Health and Population Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic Counsellor Ahmed Fahmy.

His Highness the Amir and the Egyptian President held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed aspects of supporting and developing the strong fraternal relations bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and all current issues of joint interest.

His Highness the Amir also attended a luncheon banquet hosted by his brother HE President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

Earlier, upon arrival at the the Cairo International Airport, His Highness the Amir was received by President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials, as well as HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt Tariq Ali Al Ansari and Qatar embassy members.

MENAFN10112023000067011011ID1107409082