Qatar Participates In 14Th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) H E Ahmad Al Sayed participated in the '14th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum' held yesterday (Wednesday) in Istanbul, under the slogan“A New Era of Partnership”.

The Minister took part in a ministerial panel discussion alongside H E Mehmet Simsek, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister, H E Dr. Saad Al Barrak, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment in Kuwait, and H E Dr. Mohamed Maait, Egyptian Minister of Finance.

The forum brought together a number of Ministers and official figures in the field of business and economy in the region.

Under the title 'Meeting Global Challenges, Seizing New Opportunities, and Forging Financial and Digital Frontiers', the panel discussed several topics including global challenges and newly found opportunities, energy and trade, as well as the evolving digital landscape.

On the sidelines of the forum, Ahmad Al Sayed held separate bilateral meetings with Mehmet Simsek, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister; Rifat Hisarciklioglu, President of the Union of Chambers & Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), and H E Hafiza Ghaya Erkan, Governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, exploring in the meetings ways of cooperation, coordination and integration in the fields of investment, free zones and business between the two countries.