Construction Of Small HPP Underway In Kyrgyzstan's Osh With JIA Support (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. At the moment, the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Bulolu river in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan is underway with the support of the Kyrgyzstan JIA Business Association, a source at JIA told Trend .

"Currently, phase 1 of a 2 MW hydroelectric power plant (HPP) is under construction." Sulaimankulov Maksatbek, the director of "Alay HPP," created the HPP, and the project is actively sponsored by Russian investors, according to the source.

In addition, the JIA Business Association is working in the development of two small hydropower plants (HPPs) along the Chon-Zhargylchak river in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul area. The combined capacity of these HPPs developed by "Chon Zhargylchak Green Energy" LLC and "Kichi Zhargylchak Green Energy" LLC will be 12 MW. Preparatory work is presently underway, as are agreements with suppliers of equipment, metal, plastic pipes, and other components.

JIA is a non-profit organization operating with foreign investment support. It brings together over 1,400 companies, encompassing small, medium, and large businesses, not only within Kyrgyzstan but also on an international scale.

In October of this year, during a meeting with members of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and representatives from leading German companies in Berlin, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov mentioned that, at that moment, 51 small and medium-sized hydropower plants, along with 16 solar and wind power stations of varying capacities, were under construction in Kyrgyzstan."