Construction Of Small HPP Underway In Kyrgyzstan's Osh With JIA Support (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. At the moment,
the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the
Bulolu river in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan is underway with the
support of the Kyrgyzstan JIA Business Association, a source at JIA
told Trend .
"Currently, phase 1 of a 2 MW hydroelectric power plant (HPP) is
under construction." Sulaimankulov Maksatbek, the director of "Alay
HPP," created the HPP, and the project is actively sponsored by
Russian investors, according to the source.
In addition, the JIA Business Association is working in the
development of two small hydropower plants (HPPs) along the
Chon-Zhargylchak river in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul area. The combined
capacity of these HPPs developed by "Chon Zhargylchak Green Energy"
LLC and "Kichi Zhargylchak Green Energy" LLC will be 12 MW.
Preparatory work is presently underway, as are agreements with
suppliers of equipment, metal, plastic pipes, and other
components.
JIA is a non-profit organization operating with foreign
investment support. It brings together over 1,400 companies,
encompassing small, medium, and large businesses, not only within
Kyrgyzstan but also on an international scale.
In October of this year, during a meeting with members of the
Eastern Committee of the German Economy and representatives from
leading German companies in Berlin, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr
Japarov mentioned that, at that moment, 51 small and medium-sized
hydropower plants, along with 16 solar and wind power stations of
varying capacities, were under construction in Kyrgyzstan."
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107404408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.