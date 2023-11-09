(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 10th Downtown Design Fair Explores the Future of Living Spaces





Dubai, UAE, 9 November 2023: Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the Downtown Design Fair, the anchor event of the ninth Dubai Design Week held at Dubai Design District until 12 November, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Member of the Dubai Council. The visit comes within the framework of Dubai Culture's support for personnel in the fields of design, arts and creativity, and in line with its commitments to strengthening the emirate's cultural and creative industries with the aim of achieving Dubai's cultural vision of positioning the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

Bin Kharbash explored the tenth edition of the fair, immersing himself in a showing of distinctive works and designs celebrated for their innovative ideas and diverse methods. He commended the exhibition's quality, emphasising its efficacy in articulating the creative visions shaping the future of design and championing sustainability. The tour included visits to various pavilions, notably Don Tanani, established by Alia and Tamara El Tanani in 2017. The brand is dedicated to crafting unique furniture pieces that seamlessly blend traditional Egyptian craftsmanship with contemporary techniques. Bin Kharbash also delved into the latest creations from Tanween by Tashkeel and explored the vibrant and aesthetically pleasing designs offered by the Italian brand Dedar.

Bin Kharbash received insights into Designed in Saudi, a strategic national initiative focused on advancing the industrial design sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He gained knowledge about the collection of tables and chairs by Grid Riyadh brand, introduced by Mazyd Alkhattaf. His engagement included an introduction to the BEIT Collective brand, which collaborates with Lebanese and international designers to promote and preserve Lebanese craftsmanship and identity. Additionally, he engaged with Jasmine's Line, established by Hasmig Krikorian in 2020, and the Akar de Nissim pavilion, where traditional influences, precision artistry, and elegant proportions converge. ⁠He also examined the Emirati heritage-inspired pieces crafted by national designer Omar Al Gurg, the founder of MODU Method.

During his tour, Bin Kharbash also visited the UAE Designer Exhibition, curated by Fatma Al Mahmoud to platform the works of a group of emerging Emirati and UAE-based talent, including artist Ali Bahmani's origami installation Mirrorigami: Dayereh; Egyptian designer Aya Moug, who presented two works: the hieroglyphic NNN; and Shen, symbolising permanence and infinity; as well as Amna Al Shamsi and Hanan Rafii, who participated with their work The Twist; architect Ammar Kalo displayed his design Lilyframe, a lightweight bench designed to be disassembled and flat-packed easily; designer Iman Ibrahim, whose work Reefs was inspired by the intricate and diverse structures of coral reefs; Sarah Al Mansoori celebrated the traditional Al Talli craft through her piece Reviving Kajoujah; Polish Agata Kurzela's Game of Life was part of her research into traditional Sadu patterns; Aisha Alyassi had the Qurs stool, Kuthub Chair, and San Side Table; while One Third Studio, represented by Amna Bin Bishr Al Marri, Duna Ajlan, and Dania Ajlan celebrated Emirati heritage through their AlThara & AlThuraya Collection derived from the delicate interplay between the Al Mandoos pattern and the sand dune silhouette.



Majid Al Bastaki's Palm Repose design inspired by the traditional scenes of UAE farmers resting amid their palm-laden landscapes; Sarah Al Dulaimi showcased her piece Seigaiha | The Wave, inspired by the Japanese painting The Great Wave of Kanagawa; and architect Munira AlMulla presented her O-Collection: Re-Plastic Edition, which aims to promote sustainable options in creative works.

Designer Alia Mazrooei also presented her piece Takiya, which showcases a unique form that seamlessly merges strength and softness, while designer Nella Figueroa delivered the artwork Ávila, an artisanal and innovative water jug and set of cups that embodies the UAE's cultural heritage. The exhibition also included various designs created by Alya AlGhfeli, Areen Hassan, Diana Hawatmeh, Sheikha Al Serkal, Huda Al-Aithan, Nuhayr Zein, Lodge Interior Design, Roudha Al Shamsi, Sketch & Space, Parallel Studios, and Whymsicals by Raghad Al Ali.

Downtown Design, held under the theme of exploring the future of living spaces, with a focus on materiality and social impact, is held with the participation of over 300 international and regional designers and brands from 40 countries and is curated by Fatma Al Mahmoud. It also witnesses the organisation of masterclasses, talks, tours, and a trade/connect programme by global experts and regional decision-makers.

