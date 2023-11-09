Fighting For Avdiivka Lasts For Month, Enemy Has Only Received Thousands Of Dead - Tarnavsky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The only thing that the Russian invaders have achieved in the battles for Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, is the loss of thousands of their personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Avdiivka. Active fighting has been going on for a month now. Hundreds of burnt out armored vehicles and thousands of corpses of Russian occupants are all the enemy has achieved. And we are still standing. And we will continue to stand. Because Avdiivka is not just a territory on the map, but a part of Ukraine, a part of the soul of Ukrainians and Ukrainian Donbas," he said.

14 Russian attacks repelled insector

Tarnavsky emphasized that the Defense Forces will continue to fight for "every building, terraced land or lake."

"We will take revenge for every dead, for every child killed and stolen by Russians, for every raped woman. We will fight for Bucha, for Borodyanka, for Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, for the destroyed Marinka, Popasna, Bakhmut and Avdiivka," the commander emphasized.

As reported, Russian troops are continuing their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. The enemy is actively using attack drones.