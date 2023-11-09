Russian MFA Talks Meetings Of Working Group On Opening Communications In South Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. A total of 12
meetings of the trilateral working group on opening communications
in the South Caucasus have already been held, Spokesperson for the
Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing,
Trend reports.
"The trilateral working group, chaired by the deputy prime
ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia, is engaged in opening
economic and transport communications in the region. In our firm
belief, this process plays a crucial role in normalizing relations
between Baku and Yerevan, contributing to the stabilization and
revealing the transit-logistics potential of the entire South
Caucasus," she noted.
"The leaders of the three countries made the decision to create
this trilateral working group just a few months after the end of
hostilities in Karabakh in the fall of 2020. A tremendous amount of
work has been done to assess the current state of the regional
logistics infrastructure," the spokesperson said.
Besides, according to her, the parties have achieved to come
close to reaching a comprehensively beneficial package
solution.
“Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to put an end to these
issues. As before, we are ready to provide all necessary assistance
to the processes of unblocking regional communications, including
on the basis of trilateral statements at the highest level,”
Zakharova added.
Following the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, the
leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan decided in January 2021
to form a working group at the level of the three countries' deputy
prime ministers to focus on establishing transport and economic
links in Karabakh.
The latest meeting of the working group was held on June 2 this
year. The group led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin
Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mger Grigoryan and
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk discussed issues
related to border crossing procedures between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
