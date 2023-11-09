Putin's decree allows asset exchange for Russian investors amid ongoing sanctions

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a significant step in addressing the financial repercussions of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine by signing a decree that permits Russian investors to exchange their assets frozen abroad for those owned by foreign companies that have been frozen within Russia. This move comes in response to the extensive sanctions imposed on Russia by major Western countries since the outbreak of the war, which have hindered international financial transactions and resulted in the freezing of Russian assets overseas.



The economic impact of these sanctions has been substantial, with the Kremlin estimating that over $16 billion in foreign investments held by Russian citizens are still locked in foreign accounts. In retaliation, Russia has seized assets belonging to foreign investors and companies through the use of "Type C" accounts.



Under the newly signed decree, Russian investors can exchange their frozen assets or securities located abroad, with a total value of up to 100,000 rubles, which is roughly equivalent to a thousand dollars. This exchange mechanism offers a potential lifeline for Russian investors looking to access their frozen funds. Meanwhile, foreign companies that own the "Type C" accounts have the option to acquire the shares previously held by Russian investors in overseas assets. This decree represents an attempt to alleviate the economic challenges posed by sanctions, providing a legal framework for the asset exchange, while also serving as a reflection of the ongoing economic consequences of the geopolitical tensions in the region.

