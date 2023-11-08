Russians Drop More Than Hundred Bombs On Ukraine Daily - Air Force Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders drop more than 100 guided aerial bombs on populated areas in the front-line zone per day.

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, who spoke in an interview with Ukrainian Radio , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, today we have negative 'records' for us - more than 100 guided aerial bombs dropped per day. Yes, they don't reach far, but they are dropped in the front-line zone, 20 to 30km deep from the front line. And in this way, they are seriously pressing our troops, causing damage not only to our forces, but also to the civilian infrastructure. By using such a large number of aerial bombs, each of which weighs 500 kilograms, the enemy is actually betting on massively sweeping away everything in their path, as they always do," the official said.

Therefore, according to Ihnat, the issue is extremely serious, since it is currently impossible to deal with aerial bombs, as it is the case with other air targets.

"We need to fight with the carriers – with the warplanes that drop them. And to this end, long-range air defense systems are needed, which could counter enemy aircraft in a certain area. But it would be better, of course, to have Western-type fighter jets, which could, thanks to long-range air-to-air missiles, counteract and prevent Russian aircraft from approaching our borders," said the spokesman for the Air Force.

Ihnat confirmed further strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses ith additional NASAMS systems. At the same time, he noted that dozens of countries have NASAMS in service so Ukraine hopes that each of them will help in some way.

"We don't reveal how many systems have arrived and which units received them. We will not tell the enemy exactly how many of these systems are here or how many units are being reinforced. But still, partners consistently provide them to us. NASAMS are in service with dozens of countries. Therefore, we expect that each of them will help in some way – some with launchers, some with radars, some with a command post and so on," said the spokesman.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Dutch Minister of Defense, Kajsa Ollongren, said her country's Air Force

deployed the first group of F-16 fighter jets to Romania on November 7 to train Ukrainian pilots.