Diwali 2023 Ecards To Boost Charity End Of The Year Fundraising

(MENAFN- Pressat) Herefordshire international development charity, Hope Spring water is counting on Diwali celebration, to help boost its fundraising efforts for the last quarter of 2023. The Hereford based charity announced six new Diwali ecards on its charity ecard fundraising platform, Hope Spring charity eCards. The platform tends to be the organisation's best fundraiser in the last quarter of each year.

Diwali or the festival of light is celebrated by Hindus in India and the Hindu diaspora around the world. It is one of the largest celebrations in the world. Hindus in the UK celebrate the festival in their local community, a larger national celebration this year was marked in London Trafalgar square with dancing and festivity. As part of the celebration, family get together is common, where people are not able to join their friends and family in person, they are encouraged to send Hope Spring Diwali e-cards and make a donation. This is how Diwali has contributed to Hope Spring charity fundraiser in the month of November.

The set of Diwali eCards announced for this year can be personalised with messages to the recipient. It can then be sent by email or shared on WhatsApp . Though Hope Spring would like people to make a donation for sending their Diwali ecards, in the spirit of the festival, they make it possible to send an ecard free of charge with a promo code.



Hope Spring eCards platform manager Seun Olonade said of this year's Diwali ecards“we worked with a brilliant illustrator to get some unique ecards designed this year, we hope visitors to our website will like and send them”. There is more information about Diwali 2023 and other fundraising eCards on the NGO's website.