Heads Of GCC Legislative Bodies Stress Augmenting Cooperation

QNA - Doha

Heads of legislative councils of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) States denounced the acts of killing, destruction, forced displacement, and unjust siege carried out by the Israeli occupation to annihilate the Palestinian people in Gaza and the rest of the occupied territories.

They affirmed their solidarity with the Palestinian people, and their support for their just cause and the recovery of their legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent state, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, the principle of the two-state solution, the right of return for refugees, the release of prisoners, and fair compensation for prisoners and refugees. This came in the final statement of the 17th regular meeting of the Speakers of the GCC Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils, held in Doha yesterday under the chairmanship of Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

The statement underlined strengthening coordination and unifying the positions of the GCC countries towards the issues raised in international parliamentary forums, in order to achieve the goals and interests of the GCC countries.

The heads of the GCC legislative councils agreed on the 'Cultural Diversity and the Challenges of Change: The Role of the Gulf Legislative Councils in Preserving the Gulf Identity' to be the common Gulf topic for the year 2024. They also lauded the results of the recommendations of the seminar on the role of the Gulf legislative councils in consolidating inter-investment and supporting national economies, which was organised by the Shura Council in Oman last year.

The final statement also affirmed keenness of the heads of GCC legislative councils on supporting the process of cooperation and coordination among member states, in an effort to achieve the desired goals and objectives in supporting joint Gulf action, and emphasising the priority of common Gulf issues that concern Gulf citizens. The participants also took a number of decisions regarding the topics on the agenda of their meeting, the most important of which was reviewing the measures and steps taken regarding strengthening relations and exchanging visits with the European Parliament as well as the Latin American and Caribbean Group.

They congratulated the Saudi Arabia on the success of the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Southeast Asia (ASEAN), which was hosted by Riyadh. They also congratulated Oman and the United Arab Emirates on the success of the elections to the Shura Council and the Federal National Council.

Moreover, the statement affirmed the support of the Gulf legislative councils for the UAE's announcement of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability', under the theme“Today for Tomorrow,” in line with its hosting of the COP 28 summit from November 30 to December 12.

The statement also congratulated Morocco on being a co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2030, wishing Morocco and its people success in organising the tournament.

They also extended the highest expressions of thanks and gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for the great hospitality, generosity, and good stay accorded to them, which had a clear impact on the success of the meeting in achieving its goals and producing fruitful results that will contribute to strengthening and developing joint Gulf action.

They also expressed their thanks and appreciation to the government and people of Qatar for hosting the meeting, appreciating the efforts of the Shura Council in holding it.