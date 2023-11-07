Big Data Analytics In Agriculture Market Size, Growth Analysis, Key Players, Share, Research And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently published an extensive report on the Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market, providing valuable insights into the factors influencing its growth. This report delves into crucial information about market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, offering readers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of industry trends and developments shaping the Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market. The report caters to both global and regional perspectives, providing comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

In 2021, the global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market was valued at $0.9 billion. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, the market is anticipated to experience significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach a total value of $1.79 billion.

The Role of Big Data Analytics in Agriculture

Big data refers to vast amounts of data collected to support organizations in making informed decisions and strategies. Big Data Analytics is gaining prominence in the agriculture sector as it helps farmers address challenges related to the global population, climate change, and urbanization.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market:

: The increasing adoption of urban farming practices is expected to drive market growth. This trend is driven by the rising demand for organic crops and the efficiency improvements offered by large-scale data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI).: IoT devices are playing a crucial role in increasing farming productivity. For example, IoT gadgets designed to assess fertility help farmers improve breeding outcomes. This enhances production efficiency and animal health. Market Challenges

Despite the growth drivers, the high costs associated with implementing big data analytics in agriculture may limit its adoption within the industry.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted farming activities due to labor shortages. Additionally, consumer purchasing power was affected, impacting the adoption of big data analytics in agriculture. However, the pandemic raised awareness of the importance of food safety, consumer demand, and environmental initiatives. This increased demand for agricultural products and data-driven solutions, positively impacting the market.



North America : North America, driven by countries like the United States and Canada, holds the largest share in the Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market. The region boasts numerous large farmhouses equipped with advanced agricultural technology, contributing to market growth. Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant market growth due to its growing urban population.

Regional InsightsLeading Market Players

Key players in the Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market include:



Deere & Company

Taranis

AgEagle

Teejet Technologies

The Climate Corporation

Trimble

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction

Raven Industries

AG Leader

Topcon Positioning Systems

Descartes Labs

Prospera Technologies Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Market Segmentation

The global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market is segmented based on components, applications, and regions:



Component :



Solution

Services

Application :



Farm Analytics



Livestock Analytics Aquaculture Analytics

