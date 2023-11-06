Journalists Attacked Cops Stand By

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Council of Journalism (CNP), the Forum of Journalists and the Panamanian Broadcasting Association (APR) issued a joint statement to show their resounding rejection of the aggression registered against a group of journalists who, in the middle of coverage on the 2nd November, at the height of the bridge over the David River at the entrance to the city, they were attacked by a group of protesters.

In a strong message, the journalistic unions point out that the harangues of protesters against journalists during the exercise of their informative function are worrying. Journalists are primarily communicators and are not responsible for determining the actions that are prioritized or not by the authorities. During the last two weeks, such intimidation has sometimes ended in physical attacks, not only in Chiriquí but in central provinces and in the capital city. On occasions, these attacks have occurred without the competent authorities doing anything about it. We remind the security establishments that the State has a special obligation to protect journalists so as not to generate self-censorship and to guarantee the proper recording of the facts.

As other unions and national organizations have done, the media conglomerate warns that the country is experiencing a heated situation given the violation of other rights such as free movement, which is having severe effects, impeding the right to work and self-sufficiency. as well as affecting third parties due to lack of food, fuel, and medicine. This situation is not an excuse to allow any type of excesses, either on the part of protesters or the National Police against journalists. The CNP, the Journalists Forum, the APR and the Chiriquí Journalists Association make a strong call to the security agencies to become aware of their obligations to maintain peace and public order, respecting and protecting those who, for their function, they are called to cover the difficult situation that exists in the country.