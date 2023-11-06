(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Director of the Commercial Registration and Licences Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) Ayed al-Qahtani said that the State of Qatar Business Map portal provides comprehensive information about commercial establishments and activities in the State of Qatar.

This came during the press conference on Sunday to introduce the Business Map portal, whose launch comes in line with the requirements of Law No 1 of 2020 on a Unified Economic Register to enhance the transparency of the economic and financial transactions by collecting, maintaining, and making available to the public and the competent authorities.

Al-Qahtani said that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to the private sector and entrepreneurs, given their role as a fundamental pillar of economic diversification, stimulating investments and raising innovation, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that as a result of this, MoCI is supporting the states efforts through accelerating the development of the private and the entrepreneurship sectors and by launching various initiatives to that end, such as this portal.

Al-Qahtani said the portal provides a search engine of commercial establishments based on municipality and sector, offering statistics on available commercial activities, establishments, and licenses.

MENAFN06112023000067011011ID1107380724