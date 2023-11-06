Union Coop Strengthens Its Presence In Dubai With 27 Branches And 7 Commercial Centers

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Union Coop has reaffirmed its commitment to its strategic goals of expansion and enhancing its presence and investments in the retail sector across different areas of Dubai, especially in establishing upscale branches and commercial centers. The cooperative emphasized that it is continuing to implement its expansion plans to meet the growing needs of consumers, providing its services to all categories according to the highest approved standards and specifications. Currently, it operates 27 branches and 7 commercial centers, offering competitive prices for the satisfaction of consumers.

In its report for November, the cooperative announced that it had completed the opening of three projects during the year 2023, including 'Al Nahda Commercial Center, Motor City Commercial and Residential Center, and a supermarket in Hatta Souq'. Additionally, they have been working on renovating some branches to meet consumer needs, opening retail stores and kiosks in their commercial centers to provide all services to their customers. They also offer complementary internet service to shoppers in all their branches.

The cooperative highlighted its outstanding reputation as the largest consumer cooperative in the country and one of the prominent shopping destinations in Dubai, with its branches and commercial centers catering to the needs of all categories. Their projects, branches, and commercial centers feature spacious and modern designs that align with the developments in the retail market while reflecting elements of Arab heritage and evolution in Dubai. They house stores and products from both local and international luxury brands.

The cooperative continued by stating that it is following a clear strategy and the right paths, continuously bringing global brands to provide a distinctive shopping experience for its customers. It aims to offer consumers new lifestyle elements to improve the overall shopping experience. It also mentioned long-term agreements with local and international brands and suppliers, further enhancing its appeal as an exceptional shopping destination.

Believing in the role of smart online shopping in the future, the cooperative launched the world's first comprehensive virtual store,“Union Coop Perfect Store,” at the beginning of 2023. They have also increased the number of products and delivery locations available to customers throughout the UAE through their website and smart application, including Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman. They plan to diversify and intensify exclusive promotional offers for the online store.

The cooperative stressed its continuous efforts to engage with its customers by providing customer satisfaction services, addressing their inquiries, suggestions, and feedback to improve the services it offers. They received numerous feedback and inquiries in 2023, which were responded to and resolved to enhance the culture of communication with their customers, a key objective to provide more convenience and suitability for them.

They also mentioned that across all their branches, they offer discounts and offers of up to 90% at times, including fixed discounts in monthly and annual campaigns on a range of consumer goods that are highly consumed. These discounts range from 40% to 70%, ensuring that benefits are extended to all.

The cooperative highlighted their“Tamayaz” loyalty cards, which provides additional shopping value when used, either through the offers granted to cardholders or by earning returns on the accumulated points. They reported that the number of“Tamayaz” cardholders in the cooperative reached 843,099, emphasizing the significance of loyalty programs in the retail sector in analyzing consumer data regarding their purchasing behaviors and preferences.