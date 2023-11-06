Militant Attack on Pakistan Air Force Base

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, a Pakistan Air Force base in Punjab province came under attack in the early hours of Saturday, resulting in the death of nine militants. The Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) militant group claimed responsibility for the assault, as confirmed by spokesman Muhammad Qasim in a statement circulated on social media. The Pakistan Army swiftly responded, successfully thwarting the attack and neutralizing all nine militants. While the base suffered minimal damage, with three aircraft and a fuel tanker sustaining minor injuries, the incident has raised serious concerns about the security of one of Pakistan's most sensitive installations.



Former Pakistan interior secretary and ex-ambassador to Afghanistan, Rustam Shah Mohmand, expressed his astonishment at the audacity and precision of the attack, emphasizing the strategic significance of the Mianwali airbase. He noted that the attackers exhibited a high level of preparation, suggesting a well-organized operation. This development is particularly disconcerting, given the critical assets housed within the airbase.



The Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a relatively new militant group that emerged in 2023, has already demonstrated its capability to carry out highly impactful attacks within the country. In July, they were responsible for the tragic killing of 12 soldiers at a Pakistani military base in Balochistan. Their audacious actions have drawn attention to the escalating threat posed by this group, prompting a reevaluation of national security measures.



The Pakistan Army has reported that the terrorists attempted to breach the perimeter of the airbase, with three of them subsequently cornered by security forces. Thanks to the prompt and coordinated response of the troops, vital national assets were safeguarded. A clearance operation is currently underway to ensure the complete elimination of any remaining threats.



This incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges faced by Pakistan's security forces in maintaining the safety and integrity of critical installations. The audacity and precision exhibited by the TJP in this attack underscore the urgent need for heightened vigilance and strategic measures to counter emerging threats. As investigations continue, it is imperative that the nation remains united in its resolve to protect its territorial integrity and the well-being of its citizens.



