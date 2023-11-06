Fine Arts Museum Damaged In Russia's Overnight Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's overnight attack on downtown Odesa on the evening of November 5, 2023, the building of Fine Arts Museum was damaged.

The relevant statement was made by Odesa Fine Arts Museum Deputy Director Oleksandra Kovalchuk on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On November 6, the museum is celebrating its 124th birthday.

“We have had different greetings in our life. But we did not expect them to be so, although we did make preparations,” Kovalchuk wrote.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov confirmed that the recent Russian attack had caused damage to Fine Arts Museum.

“Just a step here or there, and we could have lost many of our world-famous pieces of art and exhibits. Fortunately, this did not happen,” Trukhanov told in a commentary to Suspilne .

In the morning, local authorities will start working to help people, whose houses had been damaged in that attack.

A reminder that, on the evening of November 5, 2023, enemy drones attacked the city of Odesa. Air defense systems activated, and explosions were heard in the city. Five people were reported injured .

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration