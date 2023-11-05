Lord Bullingdon Takes QREC-Sponsored Qatar Golden Mile At Santa Anita

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The QREC-sponsored Golden Mile Stakes, conducted as part of the ongoing partnership between QREC and Breeders' Cup, went the way of the promising colt Lord Bullingdon (Lord Nelson) who ran out a wide margin winner of the contest for 2Yos at Santa Anita, USA, for the opening day of the Breeders' Cup weekend on Friday.

After a good effort in the Gr.3 Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes in September, Lord Bullingdon finally got his head in front in some style. Carrying the colours of Colbart Stables & Michael McCarthy Racing Stable Inc and trained by Michael McCarthy, the two-year-old has improved dramatically since upped in distance.

With Ultra Power (Curlin) leading at a blistering pace, Lord Bullingdon was patiently ridden by Umberto Rispoli over the 1600m. Still traveling strongly in the turn for home, the son of Lord Nelson pulled clear in the final straight to win over favourite Go With Gusto (Medaglia d'Oro) in second, and Mo Fox Givin (Mo Town) in third.

Bred by Veloce Llc, Lord Bullingdon is out of Ms Silver Oak (Leroidesanimaux)