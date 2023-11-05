South Korea supports domestic banks for Poland's acquisition of USD22 billion of weaponry

(MENAFN) In a historic move, South Korea is reportedly enlisting the support of five domestic banks to facilitate Poland's acquisition of USD22 billion worth of weaponry. This initiative comes in response to Warsaw encountering limitations on import-export lending, marking what would be Seoul's most substantial arms sale to date. According to an anonymous South Korean government official cited by Reuters, "Five local banks are reviewing a syndicated loan as a support measure" to aid Poland in procuring various military hardware, including rocket artillery systems and fighter jets.



Officials from a prominent South Korean defense manufacturer have reportedly confirmed discussions regarding the syndicated loan plan. Additionally, representatives from two South Korean banks acknowledged that loans would be extended, though specific details were not disclosed. A syndicated loan involves a consortium of lenders collectively providing a substantial sum to a single borrower, commonly utilized to fund large-scale transactions.



The move underscores Seoul's determination to navigate Poland's financing challenges in order to secure what could potentially become South Korea's largest-ever arms sale, estimated at approximately USD22.7 billion. This development builds upon a prior agreement forged between the two nations last year, in which South Korean arms manufacturers facilitated the supply of tanks, howitzers, and fighter jets to the European Union member state, constituting a deal valued at around USD13.7 billion – at that time, South Korea's most significant arms export agreement.



Notably, government officials in Seoul have refrained from providing official comments on the reported transaction, as indicated in the Reuters report. The pursuit of this groundbreaking arms deal highlights the strategic importance of defense exports for South Korea and its willingness to collaborate with financial institutions to overcome any hurdles in the process. The outcome of these efforts may not only mark a pivotal moment in South Korea's arms trade history but also significantly impact the geopolitical landscape in the broader region.



