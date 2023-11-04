Macher Jhol To Mishti Doi: 7 Popular Foods In Kolkata

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata, the cultural capital of India, is renowned for its delectable cuisine. Here are seven popular foods in Kolkata.

Shukto is a spicy veg curry cooked with bottle gourd, bitter gourd, pumpkin and potatoes.

Small puris are filled with spicy water, tamarind chutney, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, onions, and spices.

Aloo Posto is a spicy potato delicacy cooked in mustard oil and seasoned with poppy seeds and green chillies.

Kathi Rolls are flatbread wrap rolls filled with spicy chicken or mutton filling topped with chutneys and pickled onions.

Kosha Mangsho is a slow-cooked, spicy mutton curry. Marinated mutton in spices, yoghurt and mustard oil gets slow-cooked.

Mishti Doi translates to sweet curd or yoghurt, fermented to get a unique taste.

Macher Jhol is a spicy curry cooked with potato, and tomatoes, seasoned with onions, garlic and ginger.