Look: UAE Kids Paint Message Of Peace At Sharjah Book Fair

The Sharjah International Book Fair is not just a platform for children to explore their favourite books, but a creative spot for the little ones, offering a diverse range of activities.

From exploring books to solving puzzles and taking aptitude tests to bring out their thoughts on paper, which is then stapled on the walls of the counter, young ones are having a great time.

In Hall 6, young minds are not just exploring the pages of their favourite books but also expressing their thoughts by drawing them on paper. Many of them painted the UAE flag on the occasion of Flag Day on November 3.

“I took a while to think about what I should draw. Finally, I drew my nation's flag, as it was the occasion. I had this flag in my hand yesterday and always in my heart,” said 6-year-old Fatima.

Many young mind expressed their thoughts on the ongoing Gaza war as they drew Palestine flags and used the opportunity to convey messages of peace and solidarity.

“While I am browsing the internet, I see many children dying of the war happening in the world. Every child should be happy and playful. May Almighty protect all of us,” said 8-year-old Amna.

Ahamed Fahman, a 6-year-old said:“I painted the Palestinian flag because I want people to know that children there deserve peace and happiness, just like us. War is not the solution."

Some drew their favourite architectural marvel, Burj Khalifa, along with the UAE flag, with some bringing out a picture of the Palm Islands of Dubai.

The Korean Pavilion in Hall 6 has many sessions for kids. A moderator imparts lessons on solving life problems and challenges through small adjustments.

John Fraklin, a 10-year-old attending the session was delighted to push his mental capacity and solve a riddle.“We normally avoid a task thinking that we will not be able to solve it. But if we focus more and think of ways to solve it, we surely can. It just requires our efforts,” said Frankiln.

