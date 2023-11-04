Azerbaijan Reveals Deliberate Destruction Of Vast Forest Areas During Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Armenian
occupation resulted in the destruction of over 54,000 hectares of
forest areas in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during public hearings in the Azerbaijani
Parliament themed "Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of
Explosives on the Ecosystem.".
The minister has briefed on the development of a program for
reforestation and opportunities for the swift implementation of
reforestation efforts.
As he explained, this process should be coordinated with the
demining plan, and work in this direction has already begun in the
Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli districts.
Babayev also noted a need for inventorying the forest lands on
the liberated territories to determine their boundaries, as well as
the species composition, age groups, and forest resources.
"Currently, out of a total area of 260,000 hectares of forest
land in the region, only 19,000 hectares have had forest management
work carried out using remote sensing methods in the Zangilan
district. Summing up the work on forest management, organizing
protective measures, and managing these areas is of great
significance," he explained.
"The restoration of specially protected natural areas is also a
priority. To achieve this, it is necessary to determine the
boundaries of state nature reserves and sanctuaries, inventory the
natural objects within them, and take necessary protection
measures," the minister stated.
He mentioned that, for the purpose of implementing the decree of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on the
organization of activities of the Basitchay State Nature Reserve, a
sanitary protection zone has been determined, and its position and
map have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.
"To study the components of biological diversity within the
reserve territory, field research has been conducted in limited
areas with the participation of scientists, and the state of flora
and fauna has been studied," Babayev reminded. "Eastern plane trees
and other trees have been destroyed on an area of 107 hectares,
causing significant damage to the flora and fauna as a whole."
"However, due to the mine and unexploded ordnance threats on the
reserve territory, there have been delays in completing field
research and inventory of natural objects and involving
international experts in these activities," he emphasized.
Besides, the minister mentioned that the restoration of
biodiversity and ecosystems in the Basitchay, Garagol, Gubadli,
Arazboyu, Lachin, and Dashalti state nature reserves is a long-term
process.
"Difficulties are related to establishing management, studying
biodiversity, and reorganizing activities in these areas that were
unattended during the occupation and are associated with the mine
danger. Therefore, these activities are planned for the next stage
in other specially protected natural areas," he further said.
Babayev also noted that projects for the reintroduction of
wildlife species are being implemented in the liberated territories
to restore the damaged ecosystems. For this purpose, on the
territory of the Jabrayil district, Persian gazelles were released,
and in the Lachin district, eagles and Caucasian tur were
released.
The minister pointed out that about one million fish fries were
released into the region's water bodies to restore aquatic
bioresources.
Given the scale of ecological crimes committed in these
territories during the occupation, as the mine problem is resolved,
appropriate areas will be selected, and activities to multiply
wildlife species considered traditional for the region will be
expanded, he stated.
Furthermore, he pointed out that in areas where fires occur,
significant damage is inflicted on the environment, biodiversity,
and forest lands.
According to Babayev, the relevant monitoring has shown that
over the past period, fires have occurred on thousands of hectares
of liberated territories, but the use of manpower and ground
equipment in extinguishing fires is associated with high risks due
to the mine danger.
"In some cases, we are facing the threat again in the cleared
minefields. Let me mention one fact. The territory of the Vejnali
gold deposit, located in the Zangilan district, was cleared of
mines, and research and preparatory work began there. However,
mudflows brought unexploded ordnance, which posed a danger," he
also explained.
"Therefore, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action
(ANAMA) is currently taking the necessary measures on these
territories. I want to particularly emphasize the work of this
agency, which ensures safety in the process of restoring the
liberated territories. We are grateful to the agency's staff and
other qualified structures for their extremely risky work," the
official said.
"I'm confident that the solution to the mine problem will give a
significant impetus to the restoration of the forest fund and
biodiversity in the region, the expansion of specially protected
natural areas, the establishment of national parks, the increase in
green areas, and thus the restoration of the ecosystem on the
liberated territories, creating a healthy environment," Babayev
noted.
"In this regard, in order to prioritize environmental projects,
we consider it necessary to increase the number of cleared
territories in the coming years in accordance with the plan for
clearing mines and unexploded ordnance areas," he said.
Babayev emphasized the importance of the event held today in the
Azerbaijani Parliament.
"We believe that the facts of my terror will be even more
actively covered on the international stage," the minister
added.
The hearing is organized by the Parliamentary Committee on
Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology.
Along with Babayev, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Vugar
Suleymanov, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva, and other
people are taking part in the hearing.
