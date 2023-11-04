Kuwait, Japan Share Strong Environmental Ties -- Japanese Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Morino Yasunari underlined the strong Kuwaiti-Japanese ties in all fields, especially in environment protection.

In a statement to KUNA, during the campaign to clean Shuwaikh beach on Saturday, Yasunari said that more and more people are participating in this event, which reflects environmental awareness in Kuwait among all categories of society, especially youth.

Deputy chairman for technical affairs at the Environment Public Authority (EPA) Dr Abdullah Al-Zaidan said that the campaign that started in 2000, aims to allow turtles to return to Kuwait's beaches.

He added that the team will release a number of turtles on the beach this month.

On her part, Secretary General of Kuwait Environment Protection Society Jenan Bahzad noted that through this campaign, the society aims to encourage people to protect the environment resources and cleanliness.

She called for protecting Kuwait Bay and the southern coastal areas, as they are a main source for turtles' food, noting that there are four kinds of endangered turtle species in Kuwait.

The campaign is organized by Kuwait Environment Protection Society, in cooperation with the Environment Public Authority (EPA) and Japan Embassy, with the participation of volunteers, including students, EPA employees, Environment Police, medical emergency team, Kuwait Municipality, Kuwait Boy Scouts Association and others. (end)

zak







