Baku To Host FIA General Assembly And FIA Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku will host the FIA General Assembly and the FIA Awards
Ceremony for the first time on December 5–8, with the full
partnership of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Baku is preparing to host one of the most anticipated events
dedicated to the year-end in motorsport. In addition to the FIA
General Assembly, Baku will host meetings of the General Assemblies
of the FIA Foundation and the Alliance Internationale de Tourisme
(AIT), which represents the interests of automobile clubs.
On December 8, the Heydar Aliyev Centre will host the final
session of the FIA General Assembly, and the FIA Awards Ceremony
will be held at the Baku Congress Centre.
The FIA Awards Ceremony is considered to be the highlight event
for awarding prizes to champions in the main fields of
international motorsport. Since 2011, the FIA Awards ceremony has
been considered a memorable and spectacular event, as well as the
traditional closing of the annual FIA General Assembly week.
