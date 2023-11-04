               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku To Host FIA General Assembly And FIA Awards Ceremony


11/4/2023 3:09:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku will host the FIA General Assembly and the FIA Awards Ceremony for the first time on December 5–8, with the full partnership of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Baku is preparing to host one of the most anticipated events dedicated to the year-end in motorsport. In addition to the FIA General Assembly, Baku will host meetings of the General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the Alliance Internationale de Tourisme (AIT), which represents the interests of automobile clubs.

On December 8, the Heydar Aliyev Centre will host the final session of the FIA General Assembly, and the FIA Awards Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Centre.

The FIA Awards Ceremony is considered to be the highlight event for awarding prizes to champions in the main fields of international motorsport. Since 2011, the FIA Awards ceremony has been considered a memorable and spectacular event, as well as the traditional closing of the annual FIA General Assembly week.

