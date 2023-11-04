               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Charter Of Azerbaijan National Academy Of Science


11/4/2023 2:14:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Charter of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science".

The "Charter of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science", adopted at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science, has been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

