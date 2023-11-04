President Ilham Aliyev Approves Charter Of Azerbaijan National Academy Of Science

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Charter of
the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science".
The "Charter of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science",
adopted at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy
of Science, has been approved.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to
resolve issues arising from this decree.
