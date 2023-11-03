Enemy Hits Kharkiv With Shahed Drones, Rescuers Clearing Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops carried out about ten Shahed drone strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs, damaging private houses, an educational institution and cars in the Osnovianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, told this to Suspilne Kharkiv , Ukrinform reports.

"One hit caused a fire at a service station: garages and cars were on fire. A two-story building nearby was partially destroyed. It was not residential, but inside there are beds for people who left the territories occupied by Russia. Rescuers are now clearing the rubble," Chubenko said.

According to him, as of 03:15, there were no reports about anyone killed or injured in the attack.

The Kharkiv region police clarified on Facebook that the drone attack had damaged outbuildings.

"The 2nd and 3rd floors, the roof of a building were destroyed, structural elements were on fire. The shelling also caused fires at a residential building, a service station, and an administrative building. All fires have been contained," the police said.

All specialized services are working at the scene of the strikes hits. Investigators are documenting the aftermath of the attacks.

Earlier Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that civilian facilities in the city had been hit by Russian strike drones.

Photo credit: Serhii Kozlov/ Suspilne Kharkiv