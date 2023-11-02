Russian Kamikaze Drones Attack Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with three kamikaze drones, damaging a utility company.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district. He directed three kamikaze drones at the district center. The Pokrovsk village community came under heavy artillery fire," the post said.

The attack damaged a utility company, eight private houses, an outbuilding, power lines and a gas pipeline.

No casualties were recorded.

Throughout the day, the enemy also attacked the Synelnykove district. A private house was damaged there. People were not hurt.

Earlier reports that defenders from Ukraine's Air Command East shot down an enemy missile in the region overnight. The wreckage fell in the Dnipro district.

