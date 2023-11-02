Egypt Grants Customs, Procedural Facilities For Nebu Expo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian government has granted new facilities for international exhibitors who will participate in the third edition of Nebu Expo, a gold and jewellery exhibition, scheduled for 25-27 November. The facilities include allowing exhibitors to bring their exhibits in their luggage without shipping them through a company, exempting them from customs and tax duties, and simplifying the procedures significantly. The Stamping Department will be the official guarantor and supervisor of the entry and exit of the exhibits, without imposing high financial costs or complex procedural steps that would limit participation in the exhibition.

This was announced by Hani Gaied, the head of the General Division for Gold at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in Egypt, after a meeting with Ahmed Soliman, the head of the Stamp and Weights Authority, Kamal Gaber, the director general of International Exhibitions and Markets, Shaaban Abdel Azir Pasha, the director of the Deposit at Cairo International Airport, representatives of the Egyptian Customs Authority, and Hani Milad Gaied, the head of the General Division for Gold and Jewellery at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce.

Gaied said that an agreement had been reached with the Egyptian Customs Authority and the Stamping and Weights Authority on how to release the gold jewellery that will accompany the international exhibitors to participate in the exhibition. The agreement aims to facilitate the safe entry and exit of the jewellery without compromising the state's rights or the exhibitors' rights and to enable them to bring their exhibits on passenger planes.

Gaied added that these procedures are a qualitative leap in customs release and are meant to encourage international participation in one of the most important regional exhibitions for the gold and jewellery industry and trade. He also said that it would help boost and develop the production and export of Egyptian gold jewellery to regional and international markets.