Qatar To Receive Moderate To Heavy Rain Starting Today

Doha, Qatar: The country is forecasted to receive moderate to heavy rain today, November 2, and during the weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Cloudy weather will also prevail during this period, accompanied by sudden strong winds.

The Department also warns of thundery rain and poor visibility from today until Saturday, November 4.



During this period, temperatures will vary from 28 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.

The Civil Aviation Authority calls on everyone to take precautions and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms.