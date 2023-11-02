               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Hosts Review Contest Of Vehicles In Nakhchivan's Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)


11/2/2023 5:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. During the review contest organized between formations and units of the Combined Arms Army (Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan), the knowledge of each driver on the design, principle of operation and rules of technical use of auto vehicles was inspected, as well as special attention was paid to the maintenance of auto vehicles in working condition, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The sequence of daily maintenance of cars, minibuses and buses of various brands was checked at the contest.

At the end of the contest, units that demonstrated the best result were awarded.

It should be mentioned that high experience and practical knowledge are necessary for the removal of vehicle malfunctions and proper technical maintenance. Review contests held between formations and units create conditions for improving the knowledge and skills of military personnel in this field.

