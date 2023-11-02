Azerbaijan Hosts Review Contest Of Vehicles In Nakhchivan's Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2.
During the review
contest organized between formations and units of the Combined Arms
Army (Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan), the knowledge of each driver on the
design, principle of operation and rules of technical use of auto
vehicles was inspected, as well as special attention was paid to
the maintenance of auto vehicles in working condition, Trend reports via
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
The sequence of daily maintenance of cars, minibuses and buses
of various brands was checked at the contest.
At the end of the contest, units that demonstrated the best
result were awarded.
It should be mentioned that high experience and practical
knowledge are necessary for the removal of vehicle malfunctions and
proper technical maintenance. Review contests held between
formations and units create conditions for improving the knowledge
and skills of military personnel in this field.
