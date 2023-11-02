NAM Calls On The United States To Lift Blockade Against Cuba

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





UNITED NATIONS, Nov 2 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) called on the United States to comply with United Nations resolutions and lift the blockade against Cuba, Azerbaijan's representative, Yashar Aliyev, said at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the NAM at the debate on Cuba's draft resolution entitled“Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” the diplomat recalled that the latest votes represent a unanimity of the international community against the unjust measure.

Aliyev recalled that the UN General Assembly has expressed its support for the people and government of Cuba by voting in favor of the resolutions submitted by Cuba, which demands the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean nation.

He noted that the NAM has repeatedly called on the United States to end this practice, which has been going on for more than 60 years.

The Azerbaijani representative stressed that the blockade is a violation of the UN Charter and a violation of Cuba's rights and its interaction with the international community.

The blockade prevents Cubans from enjoying human rights and is a direct and indirect damage to Cuba's essential sectors such as public health, education, food and finances, among others.

The NAM also condemned the unjust and unproven inclusion of Cuba in the illegal list of States that sponsor terrorism, Aliyev concluded. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA