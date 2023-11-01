Qatar Charity General Assembly Holds Annual Meetings

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Assembly of Qatar Charity (QC) held its 31st ordinary annual and 32nd extraordinary meetings at its headquarters, a statement said Wednesday. QC chairperson Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Jasim al-Thani, the members of the Board of Directors, and the members of the General Assembly were present.

During the meeting, the annual report of the Board of Directors on QC's performance, financial statements, and its work results for 2022 were reviewed. The final statement of account for the same fiscal year were approved, and the Board of Directors was discharged from liability for the previous year. The participants also approved the estimated budget proposal for 2023.

At the end of the 31st Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly, a Board of Directors of QC was elected by acclamation. It includes Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani, Ahmed Abdullah Salem Ghorab al-Marri, Dr Mohamed Abdul Wahed Ali al-Hammadi, Abdul Rahman Abdul Jalil Abdul Ghani, Mohamed Nasser Mohamed al-Fahid al-Hajri, Saad Mohamed Saad al-Jubara al-Rumaihi, Rabia Mohamed Ali Khamis al-Kaabi, Yousef Rashid Yousef al-Khater, and Yousef Ahmed Rashid al-Jeham al-Kuwari.

During his opening remarks at the meeting, the QC chairperson extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his constant support for charitable work.

He also thanked the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), all partners, local actors, donors, and volunteers for their relentless co-operation to serve humanity around the world.

He also asked Allah the Almighty to have mercy upon the souls of the deceased Sheikh Abdullah Mohamed Abdullah al-Dabbagh, one of the founders of QC and former chairperson of its Board of Directors, and Dr Ahmed al-Hammadi, former member of its Board of Directors. He remembered their contributions and their great role in the field of charitable work, as they were among pioneers in humanitarian and charitable work and the most prominent figures in Qatar.

Sheikh Hamad said that QC is approaching its 40th year in its journey full of giving and striving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by humanitarian crises and contributing to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development for them. He added that this benevolence would not have reached them without the grace of Allah the Almighty and the response of the supporters in Qatar.

He explained that QC managed to provide developmental and humanitarian assistance to 10mn beneficiaries in over 50 countries around the world during 2022. It also improved the humanitarian response to communities suffering from prolonged crises and enhanced its support for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Jordan, Turkiye, and other countries.

The chairperson also indicated that QC has focused its programmes on supporting the capacity building of local communities to withstand crises in Somalia, Pakistan, Sudan, and others. The number of children sponsored by QC through its orphan care initiative“Rofaqa” has exceeded 190,000 in 40 countries.

He emphasised that QC has strengthened partnerships with the public sector, United Nations agencies, and international organisations. He once again thanked all those who have accompanied QC on its blessed journey, for their significant support, including more than 200,000 donors, over 1,000 employees in 33 countries, hundreds of companies, active entities, and more than 25,000 volunteers.

In a related context, during the 32nd extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly, amendments to the statute of QC have been approved based on the decision of the Minister of Social Development and Family No 5 of 2023, the statement added.

