LG Sinha Talks Tough Against Terror In Unified Command Meet

The LG, as per sources, also stressed on the need to fine tune Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and advisories regarding the movement of police officials in the wake of recent attacks on police officials that led to the injury to police inspector in Srinagar and killing of police man in Baramulla.

Reliable sources said that the LG chaired the UC meeting at Cheshmashahi Auditorium in Srinagar

at 11 am

where Advisor to LG, RR Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Home Secretary R K Goel, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, DGP RR Swain, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, 15 Corps Commander Rajiv Ghai, special DG CRPF, IG BSF, IG Jammu and officers from the intelligence agencies were present.

Sources said J&K DGP Swain through a power-point presentation briefed LG about the prevailing security scenario in J&K that entailed the recent attacks on policemen and non-JK labourers and the counter-steps taken by police.

Similarly, sources said the army officers briefed the LG about the status of infiltration along the LoC and the status of terrorists in the hinterland besides the success achieved so far in elimination of terror and terrorists. Expressing satisfaction over the prevailing peaceful atmosphere, the LG told the meeting that zero tolerance should be adopted for those promoting terror and anti-peace elements who make a bid to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the UT.

Sources said that the LG stressed on the need of fine-tuning the advisories and SoPs for policemen, soldiers while on duty or on leave.



A source privy to the meeting, said that the LG directed the security top brass to ensure those behind the attacks on police officers and non-J&K labourers or non J&K residents are identified and brought to justice. The LG, as per sources, stated that“we can't allow to see any sort of disruption in the peaceful atmosphere.”

In back to back attacks in the past three days, a police inspector was seriously injured in Srinagar while a Head Constable was shot dead in Baramulla. A non-J&K resident was also killed in Pulwama.“Every life is precious be that a civilian, policeman or a non-J&K labourer who comes here to earn a living. We all need to protect the lives of all,” he said, adding that“nobody should be allowed to disrupt the peace and efforts need to be doubled to wipe out the remaining terrorists.”

While commenting on the border situation, the LG expressed his satisfaction and praised the army for foiling almost all infiltration bids along the LoC this year.“Army has a task ahead to keep a watch on possible rise in the infiltration bids before snow blocks the passes,” he said.

The ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel was also discussed in the meeting and it was decided that all security agencies will keep a close watch on the happenings and the possible fall-out of the middle-east conflict on J&K. Meanwhile, a joint security review meeting was held at Awantipore, Pulwama where senior army and police officers participated to review and discuss the prevailing security situation in South Kashmir. Army's 15 Corps also known as Chinar Corps wrote on X formerly known as twitter that“GoC Victor Force chaired the meeting which was attended by senior officials of police and CRPF.”-(KNO)

