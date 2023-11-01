Brazil’S Foreign Policy To Prioritize Africa In 2024

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – Foreign policy adviser and former foreign minister Celso Amorim (pictured above) said on Tuesday (31) that 2024 will be the year of Africa in Brazilian foreign policy. He spoke at the opening of Brazil Africa Forum that is being held until Wednesday (1) in São Paulo by the Brazil Africa Institute.

“I dare say, speaking not exactly on behalf of [Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva] but inspired by his thought, that 2024 will largely be the year of Africa in Brazilian foreign policy,” he told the audience of the forum.

Amorim pictured with the forum's attendees

According to Amorim, 2023 saw Brazil's comeback to the national stage, with Lula participating in several international events and strengthening the integration of South America and the Latin American presence.“But I'm sure next year will see a particular attention [to Africa]. This is the message I bring from President Lula regarding Africa,” he said.

But Amorim called for a new relation with the continent.“Our cooperation with Africa from now on must go beyond the positive but condescending view of how Brazil can help the African countries towards a view than sees Africa as a developing continent,” said the former FM.

Amorim said there's a propect not just to contribute to the African development but to further common development.“Businesspeople from Brazil and Africa and elsewhere can work together,” he said, mentioning possibilities in agriculture, artificial intelligence, climate, and forests.

The former FM added the fight against inequality – an agenda defended by Lula at the G20 – should include Brazil-Africa rapprochement and said one of the greatest problems in this relation is the air connectivity. He suggested that companies from the United Arab Emirates and other Middle East states make a connection in West Africa.

The diplomat added that an event like the Brazil Africa Forum is key in such a grave moment for the humankind. He pointed out that on Tuesday FM Mauro Vieira is in New York trying to pass a resolution at the United Nations Security Council regarding the conflict in the Middle East and said that this isn't just about defending those who are suffering in the region but also the UN itself.“Seeing a weakened UN is extremely worrisome.”

João Bosco Monte opened the Brazil Africa Forum

Amorim had a meeting with Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE minister of state for Foreign Affairs, at the WTC Events Center, where the forum is being hosted. Al Nahyan will open the second day of the forum.“We're discovering a very big potential for a developing partnership,” Amorin told the press about his meeting with Al Nahyan.

Commenting on the meeting, Amorin talked about the interest in a trilateral cooperation with the UAE. The idea to implement Brazil-Africa cooperation projects with the participation of the UAE is defended across multiple instances.“Sometimes you have an idea but don't have the resources, or you have resources but don't have the technology – that's why this trilateral combination is so important,” said the former FM.

Amorim was welcomed by Brazil Africa Institute president João Bosco Monte, who opened the event. Monte called on the Brazilians to further value what can be found across the Atlantic and see the huge potential and exchange capacity that exist in Africa.“African officials are very eager to do business with Brazil, and we're sure this is the perfect time for that,” Bosco told the audience.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

