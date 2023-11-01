Iran-Tajikistan trade delegation to enhance relations during president's visit

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Chamber of Commerce has revealed its plans to dispatch a trade delegation to Dushanbe from November 7 to 12, coinciding with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's official visit to Tajikistan. This collaborative initiative has been organized in partnership with the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO). The delegation's visit will encompass various activities, including a business conference featuring the participation of economic stakeholders and government officials from both nations, as well as business visits designed to bolster economic ties.



The groundwork for this trade-focused mission was laid during a meeting between the Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization, Mehdi Zeyghami, and Tajikistan's Ambassador in Tehran, Nizamuddin Zahedi, which took place in late July. The discussions revolved around the identification and elimination of trade barriers, with the ultimate goal of enhancing economic relations between Iran and Tajikistan. The Tajik ambassador conveyed his country's eagerness to expand trade connections with Iran, underscoring the significance of fostering economic cooperation.



Mehdi Zeyghami, on his part, emphasized the deep commitment of President Ebrahim Raisi's administration to fostering trade relations with neighboring countries, Tajikistan included. He proposed the idea of holding a joint business forum between the two nations as part of the Iranian president's upcoming visit to Dushanbe. This diplomatic engagement signals a concerted effort to strengthen economic bonds and underscores the mutual desire of both Iran and Tajikistan to cultivate a thriving trade partnership. The visit of the trade delegation from the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Chamber of Commerce during this period aligns with these aspirations and serves as a practical step toward advancing economic collaboration.

MENAFN01112023000045015682ID1107352033