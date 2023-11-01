Ukrainian Fighters Disable 'Podlet' Station In Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian radio relay station 'Podlet' in the border area near the village of Krasnaya Polyana, in the Shebekino district, in the Belgorod region.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

"Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with their colleagues from the Special Forces and the 1st Separate Special Forces Brigade named after Ivan Bohun discovered and destroyed an expensive Russian radio relay station 48YA6-K1 Podlet," the statement reads.

According to the intelligence, the enemy uses such equipment to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes.

Ukrainian forcesRussia's Meteorit mine clearing vehicle near Avdiivka

"As a result of the operation, the Russian radio relay station 48Ya6-K1 Podlet was disabled, and enemy personnel suffered losses," the DIU added.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 301,490 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to November 1, 2023.