5G Services Market To Exceed $1 Tn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The 5G services market valuation is estimated to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc

The growing regulatory support through policies and standards related to 5G deployment, spectrum allocation, and security will augment the industry growth. To cite an instance, in August 2023, the Right of Way rules witnessed amendments for the telecom infrastructure for expediting the 5G rollout in India for offering ease of business operations. Several governments are also establishing cybersecurity and network resilience needs for 5G networks for protection against cyber threats to ensure network reliability in the cases of disasters or emergencies. The surging importance of regulations in shaping the 5G landscape will thereby prove favorable for the industry development.

5G services market from the fixed wireless access communication type segment is poised to record appreciable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The growth can be attributed to the growing focus on expanding broadband connectivity and improving access to high-speed internet to support wide range of applications in the residential, business, and industrial sectors. The limitations of fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology in helping individuals in accessing high-speed internet at home as well as at work will also influence the market demand. To quote an instance, in August 2023, Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xstream AirFiber, a 5G fixed wireless access service for allowing users in simultaneously connecting up to 64 devices with initial plans to provide speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

5G services market from the healthcare application segment will witness significant momentum through 2032, propelled by benefits, such as improved patient care and better access to medical resources. The rising burden of chronic conditions has steered the higher need for 5G technology as it renders continuous monitoring of patients through wearable devices and sensors. The increasing trend of smart ambulances for revolutionizing emergency care to help medical staff in the early treatment of patients is another important factor driving the industry development. For example, in October 2022, Indian startup Medulance Healthcare collaborated with Reliance Jio to introduce a 5G- Smart connected ambulance to offer real-time and two-way audio as well as video communication along with live streaming of patient health data to distant doctors over the high-speed 5G network.



North America 5G services market is expected to cross USD 12 billion by 2032, due to the presence of booming telecommunication companies including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The rapid growth of smart cities, agriculture, and healthcare is driving the demand for 5G networks for supporting massive number of connected devices. Moreover, the extensive usage of smartphones, IoT devices, video streaming, and online gaming has led to the higher rates of data consumption in the region. As per Zippia, there were 307 million smartphone users across the U.S. as of 2022. The dire need for faster and more reliable connectivity to support these data-intensive activities will also add to the regional industry demand.



Some of the leading companies involved in the 5G services market are AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Ltd., BT Group plc, China Telecom Corporation Ltd., NTT Docomo, Bharti Airtel Ltd., KT Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, Saudi Telecom Company, Vodafone Group, and SK Telecom Co., Ltd. These companies are focusing on partnership-driven strategies, such as acquisitions to sustain the rising market competition and proliferate their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2023, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. collaborated with Dell Technologies to introduce a 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) solution to cater to services, including self-driving cars, immersive media, and smart factories.

