Birla Public School Hosts 4Th Edition Of Tedxbirlapublicschool

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School (BPS) is once again in the limelight for organising the 4th edition of TEDxBirlaPublicSchool2023, one of the most prestigious events of the year.

This intellectually stimulating gathering unfolded within the walls of the Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium on October 27. It was a captivating symphony of ideas, presented by an array of distinguished speakers. As the curtain rose for the 4th edition of TEDxBirlaPublicSchool, the stage of the Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium was all set for the 'Path of Possibilities' that was unraveled through the words of the eminent speakers.

The evening started off with the TEDx official introduction video. The hosts Raksha Muthukumar and Sanvi Prasad, students from the Senior Secondary, set the clogs rolling by introducing the theme, guests, speakers and guidelines of the event. Renowned speakers like the inspirational Dr. Parag Mahajan, the charismatic Shabari Nair, the effusive Benjamin Kurian, and the captivating student speaker, a fresh voice, Nora Rose Jacob, reached out to enthrall the elite audience and inspire the young minds with new vision. The competent speakers faced a multi-dimensional host of invited guests, management members, the senior leadership team, intellectuals from various fields, parents, teachers, and students.

Dr. Parag Mahajan, a faculty member at Hamad Medical Corporation, and a Clinical Asst. Professor at Qatar University - College of Medicine was the opening speaker. He enlightened the audience on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of healthcare and spoke on how AI can be useful in the integration of statistical analysis, fast and accurate diagnosis, and the development of life critical application.

Nora, Student speaker of BPS, who marked the inception of a remarkable journey of innate talent for public speaking shared her views on how thinking outside the box helps to rediscover and redefine ourselves. She set the audience thinking about how a single problem could have multiple solutions.

Benjamin Kurian, an alumnus of Birla Public School and the first Indian student to lead the Student Government at Georgetown University in Qatar and taking up Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service stated:“Diplomacy comprises spoken or written communication by representatives of states such as leaders and diplomats intended to influence events in the international system,” convincing everyone that global diplomacy should be started, and mainly talk with an open mind.

Shabari Nair, the Head of the Migration Management Unit at the United Nation's International Organization, and a Multilateral Specialist for the ILO, through his own life experiences emphasised the need to shed the skin of social expectations to pursue one's true passion. With his true-life stories, Nair urged listeners to rethink the decisions they make at various stages of life.