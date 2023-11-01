Cathay Cargo Holds Award Night

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Cathay Cargo hosted the "Wings of Excellence"-Bangladesh Celebrations on October 5 at an elite hotel in the capital.

The event celebrated the company's employees who, through their expertise, delivered on Cathay Cargo's inspiring tagline, "We Know How". It also acknowledged the trust and support from Cathay Cargo's key shippers, freight forwarders and ground handlers from Bangladesh.

This marked the first Wings of Excellence event since the onset of the pandemic. Cathay Regional Head of Cargo, South Asia Middle East and Africa Rajesh Menon was present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Regional Head of Cargo, South Asia Middle East and Africa, Cathay said, "It's truly an honour to connect with our partners from Bangladesh whose enthusiasm and trust have greatly enriched our working relationship, and I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue to collaborate. Our collective adaptability, collaboration, and innovation have propelled us to become the preferred cargo solutions partner for renowned global brands in Dhaka."

Addressing the event, Ahmed Reza, Country Manager, Bangladesh and Bhutan, Cathay said, "We presently operate two cargo freighters weekly from Dhaka; in addition to utilising the existing cargo belly capacity of the three flights departing weekly from Dhaka. Effective November 2023, we will increase our capacity to four flights per week. The 'Wings of Excellence' celebrates and acknowledges our exceptional partners who have been instrumental in our achievements.