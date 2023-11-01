Emirates, Batik Air Partnership Offers More Travel Options In Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai : Emirates and Batik Air Malaysia announce a codeshare agreement, allowing Emirates' customers to access five domestic Malaysian cities and three regional Southeast Asia points operated by Batik Air via Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The Minister of Transport Malaysia YB Tuan Anthony Loke attended the launch event and lauded the strategic partnership between Emirates and Batik Air, emphasising the numerous opportunities it offers to travellers worldwide.

In line with the agreement, Emirates will place its code on Batik Air-operated flights to Penang, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Denpasar, Jakarta and Singapore, offering customers a seamless travel experience as they connect to new destinations using a single ticket and convenient baggage policy, said a press release.

Emirates' customers will also have the option to stopover in Kuala Lumpur before proceeding to their final destinations. The airline will further gain access to eight additional destinations operated by Batik Air via Kuala Lumpur for interline transfers.

Emirates has been flying to Malaysia since 1996 and currently operates 21 weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur. The airline currently has 30 codeshare, 11 Intermodal and 118 interline partners, including a longstanding partnership with the Jakarta-based Lion Air Group and its subsidiaries Batik Air Indonesia and Batik Air Malaysia.

Emirates now serves Dhaka with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destination across six continents.