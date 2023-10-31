India's Women-Led Startups Surge 18% In 5 Years: Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 31 (KNN) The women-led startups in India have experienced substantial growth, accounting for 18 per cent of the startup landscape in the past five years, according to a report by 'Women in India's Startup Ecosystem Report' (WISER).

In 2017, India had approximately 6,000 startups, and only 10 percent of them were helmed by female founders. However, by 2022, the startup landscape has expanded significantly to 80,000 startups, and women-led ventures now make up a noteworthy 18 percent of the market.

As per the report, the percentage of women-led unicorn startups has jumped from 8 per cent

in 2017 to 17 per cent in 2022, highlighting their growing influence in the industry.

The WISER report's data draws from the active participation of more than 200 startups, including prominent names like Urban Company, Meesho, and Zomato. This reflects the growing interest and support for women-led businesses within India's entrepreneurial community.

In 2017, venture capital funding for Indian startups amounted to USD 5.9 billion, of which only 11 per cent was allocated to women-led startups. However, by 2022, total VC funding had soared to USD 21.9 billion, and the proportion directed towards women-led startups had risen to 20 per cent.

The data reveals that startups outperform traditional businesses, with 32 per cent of women in managerial roles compared to 21 per cent

in corporate settings.

This disparity becomes even more pronounced at the CXO level, where corporates have just 5 per cent

of women in leadership roles, while startups boast 18 per cent. Moreover, startups founded by women display a significant trend, with 2.5 times more women in senior roles compared to those founded by men.

Despite the overall progress, the report says

that there is still work to be done. After a decade in their careers, 8 out of 10 men in startups occupy director-level positions or higher, whereas only 5 in 10 women attain such roles.

(KNN Bureau)