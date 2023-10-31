TABIB Preparing Presentation Of Several Medical Startup Projects In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijani
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) is preparing
for presentation of three medical startup projects in Azerbaijan,
Head of Public Relations and Communications Department at TABIB
Zamira Adilova said at a press conference dedicated to upcoming
Medinex-2023 exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.
She stated that one of the projects, "Health Electronic Portal",
is a platform publishing data about all patients, as well as the
results of previous examinations, and the examination results will
be immediately displayed on the patient's mobile phone.
"Both doctors and patients will benefit from this startup
project." Doctors will also be able to track the patient's whole
medical history, which is required for good assessment, and they
will be able to maintain appointment records more comfortably as a
result of it," the official explained.
"As is known, business people spend more time at work, which
leads to increased sedentary behavior, which can lead to spine
problems." This is the focus of one of the startup ventures. When
an inappropriate posture is recognized, a signal message is
delivered to the mobile phone via a spine device and a mobile
application, which is a very important project for preventing spine
disorders," Adilova observed.
"The third startup project, when scanning the composition of
pharmaceuticals through a mobile application, will enable to obtain
data containing all the necessary information about it (e.g., when
to take them for a particular illness)," the official also
explained.
With the help of this project, by scanning medicine boxes, you
can get information about the composition and usage instructions of
the medication, its indications, both in visual and audio formats.
Audio and video formats are designed to provide comfort for people
with visual impairments," she added.
The "Medinex" International Medical Innovations Exhibition will
be held on November 2-4 at the Baku Expo Center with the official
support from TABIB and State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance
(Azerbaijan).
