US congressmen discuss support for Ukraine, Israel

(MENAFN) A delegation of three United States congressmen, comprising Republican J. French Hill of Arkansas and Democrats Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Mike Quigley of Illinois, visited Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Monday. During the meeting, they expressed continued American support for Ukraine while also emphasizing the growing importance of assisting Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.



Zelensky welcomed the bipartisan support from both parties in the United States Congress, as well as from President Joseph Biden's administration, viewing it as a strong endorsement of Ukraine's core values of freedom and democracy. Hill assured Zelensky of ongoing bipartisan support in Capitol Hill. However, he also pointed out the pressing need for the United States to address the situation in Israel.



Lynch echoed Hill's sentiments, affirming Congress's commitment to providing aid to Ukraine. Quigley, a prominent advocate for Kiev, urged Zelensky to present additional justifications for economic and humanitarian aid, in addition to military assistance. He emphasized the United State's interest in helping Ukraine achieve greater self-sufficiency, particularly in terms of ammunition supply.



During the discussions, Quigley mentioned the need for 155 mm shells, highlighting that Israel also requires them. This statement brought to the forefront the challenge of balancing support for both Ukraine and Israel, especially in the context of military aid. However, it remains unclear what specific measures of self-sufficiency Quigley had in mind, given Ukraine's current reliance on Western sources for weapons and ammunition due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.



