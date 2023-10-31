UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For November 2023 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2023. The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.03 a litre, compared to Dh3.44 in October. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.92 per litre, compared to Dh3.33 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.85 a litre, compared to Dh3.26 a litre in October. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.42 a litre compared to Dh3.57 last month.
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:
| Months/2023
| Super 98
| Special 95
| E-Plus 91
| January
| Dh2.78
| Dh2.67
| Dh2.59
| February
| Dh3.05
| Dh2.93
| Dh2.86
| March
| Dh3.09
| Dh2.97
| Dh2.90
| April
| Dh3.01
| Dh2.90
| Dh2.82
| May
| Dh3.16
| Dh3.05
| Dh2.97
| June
| Dh2.95
| Dh2.84
| Dh2.76
| July
| Dh3
| Dh2.89
| Dh2.81
| August
| Dh3.14
| Dh3.02
| Dh2.95
| September
| Dh3.42
| Dh3.31
| Dh3.23
| October
| Dh3.44
| Dh3.33
| Dh3.26
